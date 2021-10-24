Alberto Rodríguez no se querellará contra Batet tras la retirada de su escaño

Alberto Rodríguez, exdiputado de Unidas Podemos, ha comunicado que no tiene previsto presentar una querella contra la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, tras su decisión de retirarle el acta de diputado.

Rodríguez ha hecho público que serán los abogados Isabel Elbal y Gonzalo Boye los responsables de formalizar el recurso a la condena por agresión a un agente policial que recae sobre el exdiputado de Podemos Alberto Rodríguez.

A través de un escrito, Rodríguez no duda en proclamar su inocencia, lamentando las irregularidades que, según él, se suceden en la causa judicial que recae sobre él. El ya exdiputado ha añadido que piensa seguir luchando: "El cierre de un ciclo no implica que la batalla haya terminado. Esto no ha hecho más que empezar. Canarias es tierra de brega, aquí no se rinde nadie".

"Apoyo y solidaridad" de los comunes

La líder de En Comú Podem en el Parlament, Jéssica Albiach, ha expresado este domingo todo su "apoyo y solidaridad" a Alberto Rodríguez tras haber perdido su condición de diputado en el Congreso, y ha evitado polemizar por su decisión de abandonar la militancia de Podemos.

Antes de participar en Girona en el debate 'Transición ecológica y Nuevo Pacto Verde', Albiach ha denunciado "la anomalía democrática y la aberración" que supone a su juicio haber retirado el escaño a Rodríguez, "víctima de una nueva injerencia del poder judicial".