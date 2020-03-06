Estás leyendo: La Junta Electoral ordena a Feijóo retirar un vídeo electoral por utilizar "banderas y los emblemas" de la Xunta

Feijóo La Junta Electoral ordena a Feijóo retirar un vídeo electoral por utilizar "banderas y los emblemas" de la Xunta 

En la resolución subraya la "posible confusión implícita que en los electores pudiera provocar la difusión del vídeo, entre la entidad política Partido Popular y la institución autonómica Xunta de Galicia".

Alberto Núñez Feijóo durante un encuentro con personalidades de Santiago para hace balance de sus once años al frente del gobierno. - FOTO: EFE/Lavandeira Jr

madrid

europa press

La Junta Electoral insta a "retirar o modificar" el vídeo Galicia é moito, con la supresión de las "banderas y los emblemas de la Xunta de Galicia" que aparecen en la pieza con letra de Los Limones y con la que el PPdG lanzó el himno musical con el que presentan a Alberto Núñez Feijóo para estas elecciones autonómicas.

"Deberá realizarse a la mayor brevedad posible", ordena el árbitro electoral al recurso presentado por el BNG en la resolución que ha comunicado este viernes. También aclara que no procede iniciar un expediente sancionador.

La Junta Electoral de Galicia subraya "la posible confusión implícita que en los electores pudiera provocar la difusión del vídeo"

Contra esta resolución cabe recurso hasta este sábado antes de las 14 horas, al respecto de lo que fuentes populares han asegurado que estudian presentarlo. En su resolución la Junta Electoral de Galicia subraya la "posible confusión implícita que en los electores pudiera provocar la difusión del vídeo, entre la entidad política Partido Popular y la institución autonómica Xunta de Galicia". 

Lo hace para "garantizar y salvaguardar" los principios reclamados en la ley electoral. "Esta junta electoral no cuestiona la difusión por un partido político de logros o actuaciones llevadas a cabo por el Gobierno autonómico, ni la difusión de imágenes del presidente de la Xunta y candidato del PP. Lo que se cuestiona es la apropiación de una institución gallega, Xunta, en un vídeo de presentación del candidato del PP", recoge la resolución.

