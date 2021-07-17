Estás leyendo: La Junta impide a la Orquesta de Extremadura actuar junto a Plácido Domingo en un concierto en Mérida

La Junta impide a la Orquesta de Extremadura actuar junto a Plácido Domingo en un concierto en Mérida

El Ejecutivo regional manifiesta su "rechazo" ante la actuación de Plácido Domingo dentro de la programación del Stone&Music Festival, que tendrá lugar en el Teatro Romano de Mérida.

Imagen de archivo de Plácido Domingo. - EUROPA PRESS
Imagen de archivo de Plácido Domingo. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

MÉRIDA

Actualizado:

El Consejo de Gobierno de la Junta de Extremadura ha decidido que que la Orquesta de Extremadura no actúe en el concierto anunciado para el día 25 de septiembre en el seno del Stone&Music Festival en el Teatro Romano de Mérida en el que actuará el tenor y barítono Plácido Domingo.

Además, el Ejecutivo regional manifiesta su "rechazo" ante la actuación de Plácido Domingo dentro de la programación de dicho Festival, en una nota de empresa en la que no explica los motivos por los que expresa su malestar.

De hecho, el Ejecutivo regional ha decidido que a partir de este momento, "la programación de cualquier concierto, festival o evento que cuente con patrocinio por parte de la Administración regional, deberá ser aprobada con anterioridad a la concesión de dicho patrocinio".

