Estás leyendo: La Justicia concede la adaptación de la jornada laboral a una mujer para que cuide de su hijo hasta los 14 años

Público
Público

La Justicia concede la adaptación de la jornada laboral a una mujer para que cuide de su hijo hasta los 14 años

La sentencia es importante porque rebasa el límite de los 12 años del menor a cargo que fija el artículo 34.8 del Estatuto de los Trabajadores.

Mujer trabajadora y con hijos: los malabares de la conciliación
Imagen de archivo de una niña. 

Un juzgado de Tarragona ha concedido a una mujer la adaptación de su jornada de trabajo para facilitar su conciliación hasta que su hijo cumpla los 14 años de edad. El menor sufre problemas de salud.

La resolución atiende así la petición de la empleada, que había demandado permanecer en horario de mañana (de 6 a 14 horas) y con turno fijo entre semana (de lunes a viernes). Su empresa, Campsa, había rechazado concedérselo, según informa El Confidencial

La mujer se divorció hace nueve años y el padre no cumplía con la pensión de estipulada, por lo que solo le ayudaba su madre de 70 años. Asimismo, la defensa acreditó que el menor tiene reconocida una discapacidad del 33%.

La sentencia es importante, según la defensa de la mujer, porque "se trata de una nueva sentencia que rebasa el límite de los 12 años del menor a cargo que fija el artículo 34.8 del ET", según recoge El Confidencial

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público