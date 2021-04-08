Estás leyendo: La Justicia ratifica el cierre de la instrucción de Angrois con el maquinista y el exjefe de seguridad como investigados

Los magistrados rechazan los recursos presentados por varias partes contra el auto del Juzgado.

Momento del accidente del tren del Alvia en julio de 2013 - EFE.

La Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña ha ratificado el cierre de la instrucción sobre el accidente del tren Alvia ocurrido en Angrois (Santiago) en julio de 2013 y mantiene a los dos investigados: el maquinista y el exjefe de seguridad en la circulación de Adif.

De este modo se pronuncian los magistrados, que rechazan los recursos presentados por varias partes contra el auto del Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Santiago que puso fin a la investigación.

Así las cosas, previsiblemente el juicio oral se abrirá contra estas dos personas: el maquinista del convoy, que aquel día circulaba con un exceso de velocidad tras atender una llamada del interventor; y el exdirector de seguridad en la circulación de Adif, al que el instructor atribuye la responsabilidad de una evaluación de riesgos deficiente en la línea.

