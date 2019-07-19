Público
Investidura Lastra deja la puerta abierta a la entrada en el Gobierno de Montero, Mayoral o Echenique 

La portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso ha contemplado que miembros de Podemos como Irene Montero, Rafael Mayoral o Pablo Echenique  puedan entrar en el Gobierno y ha afirmado que el rechazo a Iglesias no es una cuestión personal, sino que "no puede haber dos almas, dos voces" distintas dentro de un gobierno.

16/07/2019.- La portavoz del grupo socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, ofrece una rueda de prensa. EFE/ Ballesteros

La portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso de los Diputados, Adriana Lastra, ha dejado este viernes la puerta abierta a la entrada en el Gobierno a dirigentes de Podemos como Irene Montero, Rafael Mayoral o Pablo Echenique y ha insistido en que el "escollo" para un ejecutivo de coalición es su líder, Pablo Iglesias.

Preguntada en varias ocasiones en RNE, Lastra no ha negado la posibilidad de que otros miembros "reconocidos" de Podemos puedan formar parte del gabinete de Sánchez y ha reiterado el interés del PSOE en sacar adelante la investidura la próxima semana.

Además, ha dicho que siempre ha defendido el entendimiento con Podemos y ha vuelto a pedir a Iglesias que cree ya un equipo para negociar la participación de su partido en el Gobierno y un acuerdo programático.

"No se trata de vetos, la participación se negocia", ha remarcado la dirigente socialista, que ha pedido "mesura" a Podemos en sus reacciones y ha hecho suyas las palabras de ayer de Sánchez sobre que Iglesias no puede formar parte del Consejo de Ministros.

Ha garantizado que el rechazo a Iglesias no se debe a una cuestión personal, sino a que es el líder de un partido y de que "no puede haber dos almas, dos voces" distintas dentro de un gobierno.

"Son hechos, no es lo mismo que una declaración la haga una ministra de Vivienda o que la haga un vicepresidente del Gobierno poniendo en cuestión la calidad de la democracia en nuestro país", ha advertido.

