"Ha sido una de las personas más importantes que he tenido en este equipo", dijo Ayuso. El consejero de Sanidad en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid afirma que "son decisiones de la presidenta". 

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, durante la presentación de la Estrategia de continuidad del COVID-19, hoy en la Real Casa de Correos,en Madrid. EFE/ Mariscal
El consejero de Sanidad en funciones de la Comunidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, ha subrayado este martes que le gustaría seguir al frente de esta cartera durante los dos años que restan de legislatura.

"Mi deseo sí que es", ha subrayado durante un acto en el Hospital 12 de Octubre de Madrid para presentar la renovación del convenio entre este centro sanitario y CRIS contra el cáncer.

En cualquier caso, ha recordado que es la presidenta de la Comunidad en funciones, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, quien tiene que elegir a su equipo de gobierno. "Son decisiones muy personales, son de la presidenta", ha dicho, al tiempo que ha recordado que tiene "toda la fuerza electoral" para ello.

Así lo ha afirmado el consejero en funciones después de que este lunes la presidenta de la Comunidad elogiase a Ruiz Escudero en los Premios Madrid organizada por Madrid Diario.

Ayuso, que recibió el Premio a la Mujer del Año, agradeció "a todos los ciudadanos" de la región y alabo a Ruiz Escudero. "Ha sido una de las personas más importantes que he tenido en este equipo. Le quiero agradecer el haber tomado grandes decisiones", afirmó la presidenta en funciones. Añadió que la región "tiene un futuro prometedor".

Tras el discurso de Ayuso, Constantino Mediavilla, presidente editor de los grupos Madridiario y Diariocrítico, quiso agradecer "la noticia" que dio: "Acaba usted de confirmar a Ruiz Escudero como consejero del próximo gobierno".

