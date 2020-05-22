Estás leyendo: Madrid pasará a fase 1 el próximo lunes

Desescalada en Madrid Madrid pasará a fase 1 el próximo lunes

La Comunidad ya se mostraba optimista este jueves tras la reunión con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, junto al consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. EFE/Javier Lizón/Archivo
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, junto al consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. EFE/Javier Lizón/Archivo

público / agencias

La Comunidad de Madrid pasará a fase 1 a partir de este lunes 25 de mayo, según han confirmado fuentes del gobierno regional. En este sentido, Madrid ya se mostraba optimista este jueves tras la reunión con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa. 

Esta misma mañana, el consejero madrileño, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, se mostró esperanzado, aunque pidió prudencia porque no se tenía "la confirmación oficial". "Mis sensaciones son bastante mejores", admitió en una entrevista.

Por su parte, el vicepresidente de la Comunidad, Ignacio Aguado, ha celebrado la decisión a través de Twitter: "Madrid pasa este lunes a fase 1. Abrirán las terrazas y podremos ver a nuestros familiares, pero esto no debe suponer una excusa para relajarnos".

La Consejería de Sanidad defiende que Madrid cumple con los parámetros fijados por el Ejecutivo central en cuanto a capacidad asistencial, indicadores sanitarios con descenso de incidencia del coronavirus y en lo relativo a la red de detección y vigilancia de nuevos casos.

La presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso criticó duramente la decisión de Sanidad de mantener a Madrid en la fase 0 en dos ocasiones, y acusó al Gobierno de un "choque ideológico" por no hacer públicos los informes técnicos sanitarios. 

Este jueves, Ayuso llevó ante el Tribunal Supremo al Gobierno por denegarle dos veces el pase a la fase 1 y pidió como medida cautelar que se autorizara este paso de fase del plan de desescalada. Sin embargo, fuentes de la Consejería de Sanidad han señalado que sigue en marcha el recurso presentado ante la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Supremo. El Gobierno regional argumenta en el recurso que no ha habido una aplicación "homogénea" de los indicadores técnicos entre las distintas comunidades autónomas.

