Manuela Carmena, sobre Madrid Central: "Tendrán que aceptarlo"

La exalcadesa de Madrid cree que se está haciendo una labor muy superficial e irresponsable en la política y que es impensable que la capital de España esté en contra de la lucha para evitar el cambio climático.

Manuela Carmena, en la Sesión de constitución del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. / Ricardo Rubio - EUROPA PRESS 15/06/2019.

La exalcadesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, confía en que tras la movilización ciudadana y las decisiones judiciales, desde el consistorio rectifiquen y cambien su postura frente a Madrid Central, "es que no pueden hacer otra cosa", ha exclamado Carmena en una entrevista en el diario El País. Sobre esta cuestión también ha dicho que impensable que la capital de España esté en contra de la lucha para evitar el cambio climático y que se está haciendo una labor muy superficial e irresponsable en la política.

Carmena ha valorado las actuaciones que ha llevado a cabo el nuevo ejecutivo del consistorio: "Un Gobierno no puede anular todo lo que ha hecho el anterior, dar un volantazo sin base y caprichoso" y se ha mostrado disgustada por el cierre de la oficina de derechos humanos. Ha expresado que ese asunto le ha dolido "muchísimo": "Que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid tenga una actitud simbólica de decir 'no queremos los derechos humanos' es fuertísimo", ha sentenciado.

Después de cuatro años al frente del consistorio de la capital, Carmena explica que la clase política es peor de lo que se esperaba, sobre todo las relaciones con la oposición: "No tiene sentido, porque no están basadas en la profundidad del debate sobre lo que nos puede diferenciar, que es muy importante hablar de ello, sino exclusivamente en la frivolidad y el espectáculo", ha valorado. 

