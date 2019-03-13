Público
Juicio procés Marchena advierte a un testigo del 'procés', cargo de la Generalitat: "El falso testimonio no sólo lo comete quien no dice la verdad"

El presidente de la Sala del Tribunal Supremo que enjuicia el 'procés' resalta las evasivas del testigo Jaume Mestre, responsable de Difusió Institucional de la Generalitat. El fiscal Jaime Moreno pide al tribunal que se deduzca falso testimonio, y Marchena le recuerda que todavía no es posible: "Ahora no podemos saber si ha dicho o no la verdad"

La presidencia del tribunal que juzga en el Supremo a los dirigentes del procés: Andrés Martínez Arrieta, Manuel Marchena y Juan Ramón Berdugo. EFE/J.J.Guillén

El testigo Jaume Mestre, responsable de Difusió Institucional de la Generalitat, ha terminado por enervar al fiscal Jaime Moreno en su declaración ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, responsable de enjuiciar el procés catalán.

El presidente de la Sala, Manuel Marchena, ha recordado a Mestre que cualquier testigo tiene la obligación de decir verdad, y que "el delito de falso testimonio no sólo lo comete quien no dice la verdad".  Leyéndole el artículo 460 del Código Penal, Marchena ha recordado que esto abarca también las "reticencias o inexactitudes", para concluir que "es evidente" que el testigo ha estado "eludiendo" preguntas.


(Habrá ampliación)

