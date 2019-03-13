El presidente de la Sala del Tribunal Supremo que enjuicia el 'procés' resalta las evasivas del testigo Jaume Mestre, responsable de Difusió Institucional de la Generalitat. El fiscal Jaime Moreno pide al tribunal que se deduzca falso testimonio, y Marchena le recuerda que todavía no es posible: "Ahora no podemos saber si ha dicho o no la verdad"