El marido de Cospedal niega ser el donante "López Hierro" en los 'papeles de Bárcenas' 

madrid
El empresario Ignacio López del Hierro, marido de la ex secretaria general del PP María Dolores Cospedal, ha declarado este lunes como testigo en el juicio por los usos de la caja b del PP que se celebra en la Audiencia Nacional. El empresario ha sido citado por figurar como donante en los llamados 'papeles de Bárcenas', pero ha negado las donaciones. En concreto, figura como donante de 15 millones de pesetas en 1997 y de otros cuatro en 1998. En la primera ocasión aparece como "López H." y en la segunda como "López Hierro". Pero el marido de Cospedal ha negado ser él. "Yo no he hecho esas aportaciones", ha dicho.
López del Hierro, exconsejero de Metrovacesa, ha aparecido en otras causas que afectan al PP, como la causa 'Kitchen', en la que constan grabaciones de conversaciones suyas y de su mujer con el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo. El marido de Cospedal está citado a comparecer en la comisión de investigación del Congreso sobre este caso de presunto espionaje ilegal a Luis Bárcenas por parte del Ministerio del Interior de PP.
"Nunca he ido a la sede del PP en la calle Génova", ha dicho este lunes López del Hierro, que ha leído al tribunal su vida laboral, en la que ha figurado como consejero y asesor de multitud de empresas. En los años 1997 y 1998 ha dicho que trabajaba para una empresa de la Once, que "no licitaba para obras públicas", ha matizado. Ha reconocido conocer a los extesoreros del PP, Álvaro Lapuerta y Luis Bárcenas. "He conocido a Lapuerta por un amigo común y le he visto en algún acto social, pero nunca en el PP. Y a Bárcenas me lo presentaron en un restaurante hace muchos años y le he visto en actos públicos".
