"No hay ninguna partida específica ni gasto adicional"; está "dento de lo ya aprobado en los presupuestos", respondía el ministro del Interior durante la sesión de control al Gobierno, ante una pregunta de Laura Borràs (JXCat).

El ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo que este miércoles se celebra en el Congreso. EFE/Chema Moya
Madrid

Actualizado:

ALejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

El Gobierno sigue sin aclarar cuánto cuestan "la estancia y la seguridad" del rey emérito, Juan Carlos de Borbón, en un lujoso y exclusivo alojamiento en Emiratos Árabes Unidos. El padre del jefe del Estado abandonó España sin preaviso al arranque de agosto, cercado por los casos de presunta corrupción que han llevado al Ejecutivo y a la Casa Real a darle esta salida.

Borràs: "Le pedíamos una cifra concreta, se debería poder cuantificar", "por transparencia"

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, ha rechazado este miércoles cuantificar el coste del dispositivo de seguridad que protege al rey emérito. "Carece de una partida presupuestaria específica, por lo tanto no hay un gasto adicional" dentro de los presupuestos, despachaba Marlaska, restando importancia a esta cantidad.

El titular de Interior respondía así a una pregunta de la portavoz de JxCat, Laura Borràs, que se interesó por conocer la cantidad de dinero público gastada en materia de "estancia y seguridad" del monarca emérito. "Le pedíamos una cifra concreta, se debería poder cuantificar", "por transparencia", espetaba Borràs. 

Así, la portavoz de la formación catalana recordaba que los propios socios del PSOE en el Ejecutivo, Unidas Podemos, han criticado la huida del monarca, y afeaba al Partido Socialista que bloquee cualquier iniciativa parlamentaria sobre el monarca o su fortuna. "La consigna es proteger a la corona, cueste lo que cueste", espetaba. 

De nuevo, Marlaska se negaba a revelar "ningún dato de la dotación de ninguna autoridad",  e incidia en que "no hay ninguna partida específica" para estos fines, esto es, que se costea con las cantidades ya presupuestadas. Las mismas que el ministro no ha querido revelar.

