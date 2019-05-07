Un equipo de investigación de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid ha desvelado que fueron 4.435 los españoles fallecidos en el campo de concentración de Mauthausen (Austria) de un total de 7.532 internados entre el verano de 1940 hasta 1945.
La investigación, coordinada por el profesor del departamento de Historia Moderna y Contemporánea Gutmaro Gómez Bravo se ha realizado con los libros históricos del Ministerio de Justicia y los registros que hasta el momento se tenían, como los conservados por la Asociación Amical de Mauthausen.
De su estudio se puede confirmar que fueron 4.435 los españoles fallecidos en Mauthausen, desplazados en un goteo incesante en esos más de cuatros años a ese campo de trabajos forzados, según detalla la Universidad Complutense de Madrid.
Hasta el momento no se habían podido contabilizar por la falta de fuentes oficiales, aunque desde 1952 se conservan en la Dirección del Registro Civil los libros de registro de fallecidos realizados por la Oficina Notarial del Estado Francés para Deportados de 1950 y 1951. La información conservada en estos diez libros contiene todos los nombres de los españoles que murieron allí, casos desconocidos para muchos de los familiares de las víctimas.
Mauthausen es de los campos de concentración más conocidos ya que allí fueron internados, según los propios registros, 7.532 españoles hasta comienzos de 1945. La investigación detalla que el 5 de mayo de 1945 los norteamericanos encontraron con vida a poco más de tres mil españoles. La mayoría permanecieron en Francia, donde se les dio la oportunidad de acceder a la nacionalidad, y vivieron allí toda su vida.
