Enrique López, el consejero de Justicia, Interior y Víctimas de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha adelantado que la Consejería de Sanidad tiene sobre la mesa este asunto. 

El consejero de Justicia, Interior y Víctimas de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique López / EP
La Comunidad de Madrid estudia suspender la actividad de los clubs de alterne y saunas de la región en el marco de las nuevas medidas anunciadas este pasado viernes para doblegar la curva ascendente de contagios, si bien el tipo de licencias de actividad de estos locales dificulta que se adopte una decisión para su prohibición.

Así lo ha adelantado el consejero de Justicia, Interior y Víctimas de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique López, en una entrevista a Europa Press en la que ha avanzando que la Consejería de Sanidad tiene sobre la mesa este asunto.

"Se trata de una actividad que se enmarca en una multitud de licencias y hay que identificar la actividad ya que suelen tener licencias como cafetería, restaurante o hotel", ha especificado.

El pasado viernes, el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, manifestó que el Gobierno regional no puede "decretar expresamente el cierre" de los locales de alterne, dado que representan "una actividad que no está regulada" y queda fuera de la "legalidad administrativa".

