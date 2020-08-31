Estás leyendo: Madrid registra 7.343 nuevos positivos y 45 fallecidos en los últimos tres días

Coronavirus Madrid registra 7.343 nuevos positivos y 45 fallecidos en los últimos tres días

La cifra total de fallecidos en la Comunidad de Madrid tras el último balance es de 9.461. 

Sanitarios trabajan en el dispositivo instalado por la Comunidad de Madrid en el Centro de Especialidades El Arroyo de Fuenlabrada para la realización de pruebas PCR. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

La Comunidad de Madrid ha registrado al menos 7.343 nuevos casos en los últimos tres días, según la Consejería de Sanidad. El número acumulado de fallecimientos en hospitales es 9.461, 45 más que el pasado viernes. 

