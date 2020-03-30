MADRID
La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, ha pedido disculpas este lunes por la "tardanza" con la que se publicó ayer en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), minutos antes de la media noche, el real decreto para suspender las actividades no esenciales, en el que se especificaba qué empleados debían de dejar de acudir a sus puestos de trabajo. En este sentido, ha reconocido que generó "intranquilidad" en algunos sectores.
"Soy consciente de que muchos sectores empresariales estaban preocupados por saber hasta dónde y cómo les afectaba la medida y yo desde aquí pido disculpas", ha afirmado en una entrevista en Antena 3, recogida por Europa Press.
Retraso por cuestiones "técnicas"
Posteriormente, en declaraciones a La Sexta, la ministra ha vuelto a pedir disculpas "por la tardanza", y ha achacado ese retraso en la publicación a cuestiones "técnicas", y no "jurídicas". Además, ha asegurado que la medida "no generó ninguna discusión" dentro del Gobierno y ha negado "improvisación".
"Pero sí es cierto que el carácter técnico de la definición de muchos sectores requirió un poquito de tardanza. Pido disculpas porque sé perfectamente la intranquilidad que había legítimamente en muchos sectores", ha enfatizado.
En todo caso, ha defendido la necesidad de adoptar esta medida, "para mejorar y salir cuanto antes de esta crisis en sentido económico y en sentido social". "No tenemos ninguna herramienta más que confinarnos, aunque es durísimo, somos consciente", ha remachado.
