El prior del Valle de los Caídos, Santiago Cantera, ha señalado sobre la exhumación de Francisco Franco que "no se puede tocar el cuerpo de un difunto que se encuentra en un templo custodiado por una orden religiosa en su espacio que es inviolable".
En una entrevista que este domingo publica el diario La Razón, Cantera ha manifestado que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, "ha fracasado con Franco".
"Pienso que el Supremo, atendiendo a razones jurídicas, se va a oponer a la exhumación", ha declarado el prior, que ha añadido que "se han movido (el Gobierno) desde el desconocimiento, desde la ignorancia con prepotencia y odio".
Cantera ha señalado que "la vicepresidenta fue a visitar al cardenal (secretario de Estado Pietro Parolin) y vino haciendo unas declaraciones muy triunfantes que la Santa Sede a continuación desmintió. Algo histórico, porque la Santa Sede no suele hacer declaraciones de ese tipo".
