Migraciones España podrá devolver pateras a las costas de Marruecos

Salvamento Marítimo podrá desembarcar en puertos de Marruecos a una parte de los migrantes rescatados en alta mar. Con esta medida, que se quiere aplicar de manera inmediata, el Gobierno español pretende poner freno a la presión migratoria en los puertos andaluces

Un grupo de migrantes, a bordo de la embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo tras ser rescatadas de una patera en aguas próximas a Melilla.- EFE

España y Marruecos han alcanzado un acuerdo en materia de inmigración por el que España podrá devolver pateras a las costas marroquíes. Según adelanta el diario El País, Salvamento Marítimo podrá desembarcar en puertos de Marruecos a una parte de los migrantes rescatados en alta mar. Hasta ahora, toda embarcación de migrantes rescatada en alta mar era trasladada a un puerto español. 

El diario El País, citando fuentes del Gobierno, informa de que "la medida se podrá aplicar a los migrantes interceptados en operaciones en las que Salvamento Marítimo auxilie a los guardacostas marroquíes en su zona de responsabilidad. Y siempre que el puerto más cercano no sea uno español".

Con esta medida, que se quiere aplicar de manera inmediata, el Gobierno español pretende poner freno a la presión migratoria en los puertos andaluces, principalmente los del Campo de Gibraltar. Según el último informe de la agencia europea de gestión de fronteras externas, Frontex, la llegada de migrantes por la ruta del Estrecho creció un 157% en 2018.

