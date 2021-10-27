La ministra Portavoz dice que "no hay diferencias de fondo" en el seno del Gobierno sobre la reforma laboral

madridActualizado:
La ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez, compareció este miércoles para celebrar el acuerdo alcanzado en el Gobierno en torno a la metodología para negociar la reforma laboral con los agentes sociales y, en cuanto a cómo será dicha reforma, aseguró "que nunca ha habido diferencias de fondo en cuanto al contenido", dijo.
Rodríguez explicó que la reunión convocada para el próximo martes entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y las dos vicepresidentas y otros ministros, para analizar la postura del Gobierno en torno a la reforma laboral, entra dentro de la coordinación que busca el Gobierno, "para que salga la mejor reforma laboral para nuestros trabajadores", dijo.
Rodríguez negó que la parte socialista del Gobierno quiera tutelar la acción del Ministerio y aseguró que el Ejecutivo lo único que pretende "es compartir y enriquecer" la reforma laboral. Recordó que será Yolanda Díaz quien seguirá liderando las negociaciones, aunque se incorporen a las mismas otros ministerios, y también valoró los trabajos previos que se han realizado estos meses en la mesa de diálogo. "Hay que normalizar este compartir", insistió.
Rodríguez niega que el Gobierno quiera tutelar la negociación de Díaz
La ministra Portavoz insistió en hacer pedagogía con el funcionamiento del Gobierno de coalición, que busca una mejor coordinación en un tema tan importante como es dar un nuevo marco laboral a los trabajadores, "para intentar lograr el mejor de los acuerdos", afirmó.
Ante la insistencia de los periodistas si no existen desacuerdos de fondo entre Nadia Calviño y Yolanda Díaz sobre qué reforma laboral se quiere, Isabel Rodríguez insistió en que "no hay dudas en el contenido, que tiene que ser un contenido vivo", dijo.
