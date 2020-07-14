El móvil de Ernest Maragall también fue atacado por el programa de espionaje Pegasus

madrid
El móvil del líder de ERC en Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, fue atacado por el programa de espionaje Pegasus al igual que el móvil del presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, según adelanta la investigación de El País y The Guardian.
Este programa espía, desarrollado por la compañía israelí NSO y que solo se vende a gobiernos Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad, atacó al teléfono móvil de Maragall en 2019 utilizando un fallo de seguridad de WhatsApp que abrió la puerta a su instalación en el teléfono de Torrent y de 1.400 móviles en el mundo.
Citizen Lab, grupo de ciberseguridad de la Munk School en la Universidad de Toronto que investiga el ataque masivo, alertó este martes a Maragall del ataque a su móvil.
Por su parte, el Gobierno dice no tener constancia del supuesto espionaje a Torrent y le anima a denunciar para que se investigue. "El Gobierno no tiene constancia de que el presidente del Parlamento catalán haya sido víctima de un hackeo o una sustracción de su móvil. Cuando se producen cuestiones de este tipo, el procedimiento es poner en conocimiento de la autoridad judicial la sustracción, hackeo o intervención del aparato y que se pueda investigar si se ha producido y en qué circunstancias", ha declarado este martes la portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero
