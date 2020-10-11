Estás leyendo: Muere Francisco Javier Guerrero, principal imputado en el caso de los ERE de Andalucía

Público
Público

ERE de Andalucía Muere Francisco Javier Guerrero, principal imputado en el caso de los ERE de Andalucía

19/11/2019.- El ex director general de Empleo Francisco Javier Guerrero a su llegada a la Audiencia de Sevilla que hoy da a conocer la sentencia de la pieza política de los Expedientes de Regulación de Empleo (ERE), por el que están acusados 21 ex altos c
El ex director general de Empleo Francisco Javier Guerrero a su llegada a la Audiencia de Sevilla que hoy da a conocer la sentencia de la pieza política de los Expedientes de Regulación de Empleo (ERE), por el que están acusados 21 ex altos c

Actualizado:

efe

El exdirector general de Trabajo de la Junta de Andalucía Francisco Javier Guerrero, principal imputado en el caso de los ERE fraudulentos, ha fallecido esta mañana en su domicilio de la capital andaluza, según ha informado a Efe su abogado, Rafael Ramírez.

Al parecer, Guerrero se empezó a encontrar mal sobre las 6:00 horas y, a la espera de la realización de la autopsia, la causa de la muerte podría haber sido un infarto.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público