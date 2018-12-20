"Votaremos a favor para que en Catalunya podamos volver a compartir el ascensor". Así anunciaba el diputado de ERC Joan Margall el apoyo de su grupo a los objetivos de déficit que el Gobierno ha llevado este jueves a la Cámara. Un mensaje que puede resumir el doble sentido de un debate en el que el bloque de partidos de la moción de censura ha salvado el techo de gasto.
Margall ha hablado irónicamente del asunto del ascensor en referencia a unas palabras del líder del PP, Pablo Casado, el pasado miércoles en la tribuna del Congreso, donde dijo que en Catalunya "hay vecinos que no cogen el ascensor con otros vecinos"; pero en sus palabras, así como en las del representante del PDeCAT, Ferrán Bel, había un mensaje para el Gobierno: los partidos catalanes apoyarán la senda de déficit, pero Sánchez debe moverse de cara a los Presupuestos y al problema territorial catalán.
Los grupos son conscientes de que el techo de gasto propuesto por el Ejecutivo, del 1,8 por ciento, decaerá en el Senado, Cámara controlada por el PP y que tiene capacidad de veto en esta cuestión. Por eso han convertido el debate de este jueves en un intento de acercamiento simbólico al Gobierno y de refuerzo de la unidad del bloque de la moción, pero también en una advertencia al presidente.
"Votamos a favor conscientes de que este techo caerá en el Senado. Votamos a favor para hacer otro gesto de buena voluntad y lanzar un mensaje que diga que no debemos romper los poquísimos puentes que quedan de diálogo con el Gobierno. El Govern nos pide que hagamos este, quizá, último gesto", ha afirmado el diputado de ERC, que ha defendido que, aunque "este gesto tendrá consecuencias para nosotros, aún estamos a tiempo". "Aquí tienen nuestro gesto, ahora la pelota está en su tejado", le ha dicho Margall a la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero.
