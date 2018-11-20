Público
Operación Kitchen La Fiscalía pide imputar al comisario Eugenio Pino y al chófer de Bárcenas por el robo de los documentos al extesorero

El juez del caso Bárcenas ya pidió a Interior un informe urgente sobre el supuesto trabajo que la Policía Nacional hizo con Villarejo para recuperar información "sensible" que el ex alto cargo del PP se había llevado de Génova.

El chófer de Barcenas, Sergio Ríos, junto a Rosalía Iglesias, la mujer del extesorero. AFP/Archivo

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha pedido al juez de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea que impute al ex director adjunto operativo de la Policía Nacional Eugenio Pino y al antiguo chófer de Luis Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, por la operación Kitchen, según han confirmado fuentes fiscales.

El Independiente ha avanzado que la Fiscalía ha presentado este martes un escrito en el que sostiene que Pino y Ríos tuvieron un papel relevante en el dispositivo que se puso en marcha desde el Ministerio del Interior para supuestamente conocer el paradero de la fortuna de Bárcenas, cuando ya estaba imputado en el caso Gürtel.

La operación Kitchen se investiga en una pieza separada del caso Tándem, por el que permanece en prisión el excomisario de la Policía José Manuel Villarejo.

El juez del caso Bárcenas ya pidió al Ministerio del Interior hace unos días un informe urgente sobre el supuesto trabajo que hizo en 2013 este departamento con Villarejo para recuperar "documentos sensibles" que Bárcenas se había llevado de la sede del partido.

El juez se refería en su auto a la información publicada el pasado día 15 por El Mundo, que afirma que la Policía Nacional puso en marcha en 2013 un dispositivo que se saldó con el robo, entre otra documentación, de las agendas personal y de trabajo de Bárcenas.

En este dispositivo participó supuestamente Villarejo, investigado por el juez De Egea en el caso Tándem, sobre las actividades ilegales del expolicía.

En la supuesta operación encargada Interior cuando el ministerio lo dirigía Jorge Fernández Díaz participó el chófer de Bárcenas, que fue captado como confidente de la Policía y que fotocopió, dice el diario, una caja de documentación que luego puso en manos del dispositivo dirigido por Villarejo.

