Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Discurso del rey 2018 Pablo Casado: "El rey ha defendido el legado de la Transición"

Albert Rivera destaca del mensaje navideño de Felipe VI que el "mayor reto" de los españoles es asegurar "la convivencia defendiendo la igualdad, la libertad y la unión".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El rey Felipe VI, durante el tradicional mensaje de Navidad, el quinto de su reinado. - EFE

El rey Felipe VI, durante el tradicional mensaje de Navidad, el quinto de su reinado. - EFE

El presiente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha afirmado que el rey ha defendido "el legado de la Transición" en su mensaje de Navidad y que ha hecho hincapié en que "las reglas que son de todos deben respetarse por todos".

En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, Casado ha recalcado que en el mensaje a los españoles Felipe VI ha defendido además "la vigencia de la Constitución para tutelar nuestros derechos y libertades, y el futuro de los jóvenes en una España fuerte y unida" .

Pero por encima de todo, el presidente del PP ha destacado la necesidad señalada por el rey de "definir unas reglas comunes que garantizaran nuestra convivencia", porque "las reglas que son de todos deben respetarse por todos".

Por su parte, el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha coincidido con el rey en que el "mayor reto" de los españoles es asegurar "la convivencia defendiendo la igualdad, la libertad y la unión". "La convivencia es el mayor patrimonio, la obra más valiosa de nuestra democracia", es la frase que ha destacado por Rivera en su cuenta de Twitter de entre las pronunciadas por Felipe VI.

De este modo, ha apoyado las palabras del monarca de que el "mayor reto" de los españoles es "asegurar esa convivencia defendiendo la igualdad, la libertad y la unión" y ha animado a todos a "mirar al futuro para modernizar y seguir mejorando nuestra gran nación".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad