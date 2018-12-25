El presiente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha afirmado que el rey ha defendido "el legado de la Transición" en su mensaje de Navidad y que ha hecho hincapié en que "las reglas que son de todos deben respetarse por todos".
En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, Casado ha recalcado que en el mensaje a los españoles Felipe VI ha defendido además "la vigencia de la Constitución para tutelar nuestros derechos y libertades, y el futuro de los jóvenes en una España fuerte y unida" .
Pero por encima de todo, el presidente del PP ha destacado la necesidad señalada por el rey de "definir unas reglas comunes que garantizaran nuestra convivencia", porque "las reglas que son de todos deben respetarse por todos".
“Las reglas que son de todos deben respetarse por todos”. En su mensaje de Navidad el Rey Felipe VI ha defendido el legado de la Transición, la vigencia de la Constitución para tutelar nuestros derechos y libertades, y el futuro de los jóvenes en una España fuerte y unida.— Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) 24 de diciembre de 2018
Por su parte, el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha coincidido con el rey en que el "mayor reto" de los españoles es asegurar "la convivencia defendiendo la igualdad, la libertad y la unión". "La convivencia es el mayor patrimonio, la obra más valiosa de nuestra democracia", es la frase que ha destacado por Rivera en su cuenta de Twitter de entre las pronunciadas por Felipe VI.
De este modo, ha apoyado las palabras del monarca de que el "mayor reto" de los españoles es "asegurar esa convivencia defendiendo la igualdad, la libertad y la unión" y ha animado a todos a "mirar al futuro para modernizar y seguir mejorando nuestra gran nación".
“La convivencia es el mayor patrimonio, la obra más valiosa de nuestra democracia”. De acuerdo con el Rey: nuestro mayor reto es asegurar esa convivencia defendiendo la igualdad, la libertad y la unión. Miremos al futuro para modernizar y seguir mejorando nuestra gran nación 🇪🇸. pic.twitter.com/AZ4twmzY2S— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) 24 de diciembre de 2018
