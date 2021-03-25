MADRIDActualizado:
La comisión de seguimiento del Pacto contra el Transfuguismo ha señalado como "tránsfugas" a los tres diputados de Ciudadanos que, tras pactar con el PP, hicieron fracasar la moción de censura que su partido y el PSOE presentaron en la Asamblea de Murcia. Eso sí, no se ha podido alcanzar la mayoría suficiente para aprobar una declaración formal porque el PP ha votado en contra.
Así lo ha explicado el secretario de relaciones Institucionales del PSOE, Alfonso Rodríguez y Gómez de Celis, tras la reunión que la comisión ha mantenido este jueves en el Congreso, a instancias de Ciudadanos tras las mociones de censura de Murcia y Castilla y León.
Según ha dicho, todos los partidos presentes en la reunión, salvo el PP, han apoyado la declaración de transfuguismo tanto en la moción regional de Murcia como en la destitución el pasado año de la alcaldesa de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, la socialista Patricia Hernández, que fue sustituida por el candidato de Coalición Canaria, José Manuel Bermúdez, gracias a una edil que se desmarcó también de Ciudadanos.
Pero no ha habido unanimidad, ya que en ambos casos el PP votó en contra, por lo que la declaración formal pasará ahora a un comité de expertos independientes, que dirimirán si ha habido o no transfuguismo en ambos episodios.
