La participación en las elecciones generales hasta las 18.00 horas se sitúa en el 60,76%, lo que supone 9,5 puntos más que en 2016. En las elecciones del 26 de junio de 2016 la participación a la misma hora fue del 51,21%. En total, hasta las 18.00 horas habían votado 21,12 millones de españoles, 3,4 millones más que en 2016, según los datos ofrecidos por el Ministerio del Interior.
El secretario de Estado de Comunicación, Miguel Ángel Oliver, y la subsecretaria del Ministerio del Interior, Isabel Goicoechea, han valorado la participación en toda España hasta las 18.00 horas como un "repunte importante" respecto a 2016 y han subrayado que toda la jornada "se está desarrollando con normalidad".
Por comunidades, donde más ha aumentado la participación hasta las 18.00 horas ha sido en Catalunya con 17,8 puntos, al pasar de 46,38% en 2016 a 64,20% en esta ocasión. En Aragón la participación ha subido 11,4 puntos (del 50,86% al 62,32%), en Ceuta 11,3 puntos y en Melilla, 11,1 puntos.
Por contra, la Comunidad Valenciana es la comunidad que registra un menor aumento en la participación hasta las 18.00 horas respecto a 2016. En concreto, hoy el 61,67% de los valencianos ha acudido a votar hasta las 18 horas, mientras que en 2016 a esta hora habían votado ya el 56,51%. Otras comunidades en las que menos ha aumentado la participación ha sido La Rioja (seis puntos), Canarias (6,1 puntos) y Andalucía (siete puntos).
Madrid es la que registra una mayor participación hasta las 18.00 horas con un 65,11%, seguida de Catalunya (64,20%), Cantabria (63,64%) y Castilla-La Mancha (62,35%). Por encima de la media nacional (60,75%), también se sitúan Aragón (62,32%), Castilla y León (61,99%), Murcia (61,85%), Comunidad Valenciana (61,67%), La Rioja (61,62%) y Navarra (60,98%).
Las comunidades autónomas que registran a las 18.00 horas una participación inferior al 60,75% son Extremadura (60,22%), País Vasco (60,05%), Galicia (58,93%) y Asturias (58,67%). La menor participación se registra en Andalucía (57,25%), Baleares (54,42%), Canarias (51%), ya que los colegios abrieron una hora más tarde, y en Ceuta (48,84%) y Melilla (45,45%).
