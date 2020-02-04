Estás leyendo: Álvarez de Toledo: "Quien mejor encarna los valores clásicos republicanos es el rey"

Partido Popular Álvarez de Toledo: "Quien mejor encarna los valores clásicos republicanos es el rey"

La portavoz popular asegura también que Felipe VI y la Constitución 78 representan la "libertad, igualdad y fraternidad".

La portavoz del PP, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo y el secretario del grupo popular, Guillermo Mariscal. PP
La portavoz del PP, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo y el secretario del grupo popular, Guillermo Mariscal./Partido Popular

madrid

público

La portavoz en el Congreso de los Diputados del Partido Popular, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha asegurado en una entrevista para RTVE que el rey Felipe VI es quien "mejor encarna los valores clásicos republicanos", a tenor del discurso que el monarca pronunció ayer en la sesión de apertura de las Cortes.

Para la diputada popular, que está pugnando con Teodoro García Egea por el control del grupo conservador en la Cámara, la figura del rey encarna perfectamente los valores de la "libertad, igualdad y fraternidad" -lema de la república francesa-, de igual forma, a ojos de Álvarez de Toledo, que la Constitución de 1978.

La diputada por Madrid se mostró muy satisfecha con el discurso de Felipe VI, asegurando que las palabras del monarca fueron "un canto a la Transición, a la Constitución y al Derecho". "Me conmovió", ha añadido.

Álvarez de Toledo ha aprovechado la ocasión atacar a los partidos independentistas, que decidieron ausentarse del Congreso en el acto de ayer como reivindicación contra la figura de la Monarquía, a los que acusa de "falsos republicanos". "El rey estuvo estupendo, sobre todo por el espectáculo que le dieron los cafres, que le agredieron. Le llamaron de todo, incluso franquista y poco demócrata", ha denunciado la dirigente popular.

La portavoz del PP en el Congreso habitúa a realizar declaraciones polémicas incluso para los miembros de su propio partido, como cuando aseguró que el momento político actual es "más difícil" que "cuando ETA mataba" o más recientemente cuando afirmó que la periodista de la Cadena Ser Àngels Barceló le había llamado "perra".

