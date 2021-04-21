Estás leyendo: Pedro Sánchez sobre el cartel racista de Vox: "Es de una bajeza incalificable"

Pedro Sánchez sobre el cartel racista de Vox: "Es de una bajeza incalificable"

El presidente advierte desde Andorra sobre la combinación de "mentira y odio" que supone la campaña de la formación de ultraderecha, a la que acusó de "sembrar el odio contra el inmigrante".

Pedro Sánchez
El presidente Pedro Sánchez, durante su participación este miércoles en la Cumbre Iberoamericana de Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno celebrada en Andorra. Alberto Estévez / EFE

bilbao

La campaña xenófoba de Vox en Madrid ha recibido una dura respuesta por parte del presidente Pedro Sánchez. Tras una larga jornada marcada por su participación en la Cumbre Iberoamericana de Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno celebrada en Andorra, el mandatario ha afirmado en una rueda de prensa que "no hay palabras para definir esa acción de este partido de ultraderecha".

Al ser preguntado por los medios sobre el cartel racista de Vox que, mediante mentiras, busca criminalizar a los menores migrantes, Sánchez ha señalado que se trata de "una bajeza incalificable". "Al final es una suerte de combinación entre la mentira y el odio", apuntó.

En tal sentido, señaló que "es falso lo que dice ese cartel de Vox, que además siembra el odio contra el inmigrante, y dentro además de los inmigrantes contra el colectivo más vulnerable, que son los menores", ha afirmado, tras lo cual remarcó que "esta es la ultraderecha".

Tras remarcar que el partido liderado por Santiago Abascal busca "sembrar odio y atacar a los colectivos más vulnerables", Sánchez llamó también a "no banalizar riesgo de la ultraderecha en nuestro país".

