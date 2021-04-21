Pedro Sánchez sobre el cartel racista de Vox: "Es de una bajeza incalificable"

bilbao
La campaña xenófoba de Vox en Madrid ha recibido una dura respuesta por parte del presidente Pedro Sánchez. Tras una larga jornada marcada por su participación en la Cumbre Iberoamericana de Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno celebrada en Andorra, el mandatario ha afirmado en una rueda de prensa que "no hay palabras para definir esa acción de este partido de ultraderecha".
Al ser preguntado por los medios sobre el cartel racista de Vox que, mediante mentiras, busca criminalizar a los menores migrantes, Sánchez ha señalado que se trata de "una bajeza incalificable". "Al final es una suerte de combinación entre la mentira y el odio", apuntó.
En tal sentido, señaló que "es falso lo que dice ese cartel de Vox, que además siembra el odio contra el inmigrante, y dentro además de los inmigrantes contra el colectivo más vulnerable, que son los menores", ha afirmado, tras lo cual remarcó que "esta es la ultraderecha".
Tras remarcar que el partido liderado por Santiago Abascal busca "sembrar odio y atacar a los colectivos más vulnerables", Sánchez llamó también a "no banalizar riesgo de la ultraderecha en nuestro país".
