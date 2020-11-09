Estás leyendo: El Estado pide un inventario de los bienes del Pazo de Meirás para evitar que los Franco vacíen el edificio

La Abogacía pide medidas cautelares al juzgado después de que la familia del dictador haya empezado a vaciar el inmueble en varios camiones de mudanza

Fachada principal del Pazo de Meirás. Cabalar / EFE

La Abogacía del Estado ha pedido este lunes alares, la elaboración de un inventario de los bienes que se encuentran en el Pazo de Meirás para evitar su traslado por parte de la familia Franco, informan fuentes gubernamentales.

Lo ha hecho tras conocerse que, con motivo de la ejecución provisional de la sentencia que condena a los herederos del dictador a devolver el inmueble, los Franco se podrían estar planteando el traslado de los bienes que hay en su interior.

En el interior del Pazo de Meirás, situado en el ayuntamiento coruñés de Sada, se encuentran las esculturas de Abraham e Isaac –declaradas Bien de Interés Cultural-, pertenecientes al Pórtico de la Gloria, el fondo bibliográfico de la escritora Emilia Pardo Bazán y otros objetos de incalculable valor.

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña ha acordado, a instancias del Estado, la ejecución provisional de la sentencia que declara que el pazo de Meirás es propiedad pública y por ello ordena a la familia Franco su devolución el próximo 10 de diciembre.

