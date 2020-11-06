MadridActualizado:
El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña ha acordado, a instancias del Estado, la ejecución provisional de la sentencia que declara que el pazo de Meirás es propiedad pública y por ello ordena a la familia Franco su devolución el próximo 10 de diciembre.
Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia (TSXG) informan de la decisión de la magistrada, que ha fijado la entrega voluntaria del inmueble por los herederos del dictador a las 11:00 horas ante una comisión judicial por motivos de seguridad y para preservar su integridad. Los demandados se han mostrado conformes con la ejecución provisional de la sentencia, pero, añaden las fuentes, si no realizan la entrega en el día y hora señalados, la jueza avisa de que "se procederá en el mismo acto al inmediato desalojo".
El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña estimó el pasado 2 de septiembre la demanda interpuesta por el Estado y lo declaró propietario del Pazo de Meirás, por lo que condenó a la familia Franco a la devolución del inmueble sin ser indemnizada por los gastos en los que afirmaba haber incurrido para el mantenimiento de la propiedad.
En el procedimiento, la Xunta de Galicia, el Ayuntamiento de Sada, el de A Coruña y la Diputación provincial respaldaron la postura de la Abogacía del Estado, mientras que como demandados constaban seis familiares de Francisco Franco y una sociedad limitada. La familia ya ha recurrido la sentencia, cuya ejecución provisional se llevará a cabo en diciembre, ante la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña.
