Ahora Madrid llevará al Pleno de Salamanca una propuesta para cambiar el nombre de la plaza Margaret Thatcher y ha consensuado con el PSOE una alternativa, llamarla Plaza de las Constituyentes, "en recuerdo y memoria de las mujeres implicadas de manera fundamental en los procesos constituyentes de 1868 y de 1978", han trasladado fuentes de la Junta Municipal.
La iniciativa partió de la concejalía de distrito, que preside Pablo Carmona. Inicialmente Ahora Madrid puso sobre la mesa el nombre de Plaza 8 de Marzo aunque finalmente, a raíz de la negociación con el PSOE, la propuesta llegará el martes 18 al pleno con la denominación Plaza de las Constituyentes.
"Creemos importante retirar el nombre de la persona que diseñó la privatización de servicios públicos esenciales y cambiarla por la memoria de todas las mujeres que a lo largo de nuestra historia reciente han participado de nuestros procesos constituyentes", ha explicado Carmona.
El 15 de septiembre de 2014, la entonces alcaldesa de Madrid, Ana Botella, inauguró la primera plaza dedicada a Margaret Thatcher fuera del Reino Unido. De la primera ministra entre 1979 y 1990 aplaudía su "compromiso con la libertad frente a las doctrinas" mientras que la entonces presidenta del PP, Esperanza Aguirre, destacaba que la 'Dama de Hierro' fuera siempre una "rebelde en política". Aguirre declaró entonces que para ella las dos figuras más importantes del siglo XX en la política europea eran Margaret Thatcher y Winston Churchill.
