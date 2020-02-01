Actualizado:
El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, fue grabado en la base de la Brigada Paracaidista en Murcia el pasado 29 de enero, donde se le puede ver con un fusil de asalto mientras dispara hasta once veces a un objetivo, según ha publicado El País.
Pese a estar prohibido el uso de armas de guerra por particulares según el Reglamento de Armas de 1993, en el vídeo se aprecia cómo el dirigente del partido ultraderechista dispara con libertad absoluta mientras comenta al ver la diana: "Este es un hijo de puta del Daesh que había que cargárselo". El arma que empuña el líder de Vox es un HK G36 de calibre 5,56 milímetros.
En cuanto a los disparos que no acabaron en la figura del objeto de tiro, el político bromea y dice que esos "se han ido fuera", aunque han impactado en el resto del cuerpo de la silueta.
Ortega Smith está inmerso en un curso de defensa nacional organizado por la Escuela Superior de las Fuerzas Armadas (ESFAS), informa el rotativo de PRISA. Bajo este pretexto ha realizado una serie de visitas por unidades militares del sureste español, para llegar hasta Javalí Nuevo, donde se ha realizado el vídeo.
