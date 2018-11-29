El PP de Madrid emprenderá las acciones que sean necesarias contra la cesión de espacios públicos en algunos municipios de la Comunidad de Madrid para "consultas ilegales o actos que inciten al odio", en relación a la celebración de consultas sobre monarquía o república.

Así lo indicó ayer la portavoz 'popular' en la presentación de la entrevista-coloquio que el periodista John Müller ha realizado al economista y jurista Manuel Pizarro y donde abordaron el Estado de Derecho como garantía de Libertad en el marco de las conferencias que el PP de Madrid lleva realizando desde el pasado mes de octubre, España sin filtros.

En este sentido, aseguró que la Ley de Bases de Régimen Local no permite a los ayuntamientos ceder espacios públicos para consultas que no sean de competencia local. "Bajo falsos mantras como ese rey o esa monarquía no la he votado, buscan excusas para dinamitarlo y llevarnos a la revolución más tirana", señaló Díaz Ayuso, quien calificó de "grave" que instituciones como San Sebastián de los Reyes o Leganés se muestren "impasibles" ante hechos que vulneran la ley.

Esta misma tónica ha seguido el portavoz del PP de Leganés, Miguel Ángel Recuento, quien ha remitido una denuncia a la Delegación del Gobierno por la celebración el próximo día 2 de la consulta sobre Monarquía o República en veinte mesas que se instalarán en el municipio.

"Se están alentando falsas consultas sobre monarquía y república y se están utilizando las instituciones para sembrar el odio; se pretende sembrar el odio también con actos antisemitas, como el del pasado viernes en Móstoles, cediendo una espacio municipal a movimientos como el BDS, condenado por los tribunales españoles y vinculado a movimientos terroristas" ha afirmado.