Resultados Castilla y León El PP conserva Castilla y León y podrá gobernar con Ciudadanos pese a que el PSOE gana las elecciones

Ganan los socialistas, que obtienen 34 diputados, aunque la suma del PP, que alcanza los 30, con Ciudadanos, con 11, podría dar lugar a un nuevo gobierno de derechas. La formación naranja se convierte así en el partido clave para formar gobierno.

Juan Vicente Herrera, junto al candidato del PP a la Presidencia de la Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco./ EFE

Con más del 95% escrutado, en Castilla y León ganaría el PSOE, que obtendría 34  diputados y el 35% de los votos. Aunque la suma del PP —que obtendría 30 escaños— con Ciudadanos, que alcanzaría 12, podría dar lugar a un nuevo gobierno de derechas en la comunidad. La formación naranja se convierte así en el partido clave para formar gobierno

Podemos perdería hasta ocho procuradores y se integraría en el Grupo Mixto con dos, junto con un representante de Vox, que accedería por primera vez a las Cortes, al igual que Por Ávila, que también se estrenaría con un escaño, y UPL, que mantendría su representante. En cambio, IU-En Marcha se quedaría fuera de las Cortes de Castilla y León.

