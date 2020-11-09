barcelonaActualizado:
El PP ha contratado al bufete de abogados que ahora preside el exlíder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, para recurrir ante el Tribunal Constitucional la ley catalana de alquileres de viviendas que permitirá regular el precio de los arrendamientos, han confirmado a Efe fuentes del PP.
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha contratado al despacho Martínez-Echevarría & Rivera Abogados para elaborar ese recurso contra la norma que aprobó el pasado 9 de septiembre el Parlamento de Catalunya, según ha publicado ha avanzado el diario El Mundo.
Esa ley obliga a congelar o bajar el precio de los alquileres en las zonas con "tensión" residencial de las 60 ciudades catalanas con más de 20.000 habitantes, aunque quedarán exentos los arrendadores "vulnerables", y considera como tales a los que ingresen menos de 2.000 euros mensuales.
Votaron a favor JxCat, ERC, los comunes y la CUP, que impulsaron la norma junto al Sindicat de Llogaters y la Generalitat, mientras que el PSC-Units y PPC lo hicieron en contra, al creer que es una ley "electoralista" e "inconstitucional", pues un organismo consultivo catalán advirtió que contiene varios artículos que vulneran competencias estatales. El recurso aún no se ha presentado, ya que hay de plazo hasta finales de noviembre.
Recientemente, más de 9.000 organizaciones promovieron a nivel nacional un manifiesto para pedir al Gobierno que regule los alquileres siguiendo el modelo de Catalunya y su Ley de Regulación de Alquileres, publicada en el Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC) y que entró en vigor el 22 de septiembre. Iglesias ha apelado en varias ocasiones al PSOE para aprobar cuanto antes la regulación.
