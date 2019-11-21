José Miguel González Robles, secretario general del PP de León y cabeza de lista del partido conservador por esa provincia en las listas al Congreso de los Diputados el pasado 10-N, falseó su currículum al afirmar que era licenciado en Derecho por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid cuando en realidad no lo era, según adelanto la semana pasada el medio Leonoticias.
González Robles, que en un principio negó los hechos, ha reconocido la veracidad de la información. En su desmentido, González Robles aportó un título expedido en el año 2014 por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Ese título, como ahora ha reconocido el propio interesado, era falso: "Efectivamente tengo estudios en Derecho que no completé con la Licenciatura. Efectivamente sí comencé en La Universidad de León y después continué fuera. Actualmente estoy matriculado en el Grado de Ciencias Políticas y Administración Pública", ha explicado.
Ante la evidencia, González Robles ha explicado que "pudo haber algún problema y quizá me la han jugado porque todo esto era algo que llevaba una empresa a la que le facilité las asignaturas cursadas y fue esa empresa la que me facilitó el título".
Sin embargo, González Robles tampoco ha podido aportar ninguna documentación sobre esa empresa que gestionaba la documentación de su título, ni tan siquiera ha dicho que empresa es.
José Miguel González Robles nunca se ha dedicado al mundo del Derecho. El pasado mes de marzo la cadena Ser informaba que González Robles era cantante del grupo Mocedades, promotor musical y que también había representado a otros artistas como Los Panchos, Armando Manzanero o Alberto Cortez.
González Robles llegó a la secretaría general del PP de León avalado por Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del PP a nivel nacional. Egea llegó a decir que González Robles era "una persona íntegra y preparada" para llevar las riendas del PP en León.
