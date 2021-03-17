madridActualizado:
La eurodiputada y portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Europeo, Dolors Montserrat, ha participado este miércoles junto a otros dirigentes del partido en un acto en horario lectivo en el instituto público Eladio Cabañero de la ciudad de Tomelloso (Ciudad Real), informa el Periódico CLM.
La visita de los dirigentes del PP llama la atención después de que la Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid impidiera a la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, asistir a una reunión con alumnas y profesoras de un instituto público de la capital durante el 8M alegando que su presencia en un centro educativo suponía un intento de "adoctrinamiento".
Montserrat ha estado acompañada de la portavoz del PP en las Cortes regionales, Lola Merino, la diputada nacional conservadora Rosa Romero y el portavoz de la formación en el Ayuntamiento tomellosero, Javier Navarro, según la información de nuestros compañeros del Periódico CLM.
Todos ellos han acudido al acto a las 09:30 horas de la mañana después de remitir a los medios que la rueda de prensa posterior al encuentro se realizaría a las 11.00 horas en la sede local del PP en Tomelloso, en lugar de realizarse en el mismo centro educativo. El acto se ha desarrollado en el marco del programa 'Escuela Embajadora del Parlamento Europeo' del centro público.
"Hipocresía y la falta de responsabilidad"
El secretario general de Podemos en Castilla-La Mancha, José Luis García Gascón, ha comentado que la presencia de los dirigentes del PP en el acto es "otra prueba más de la hipocresía y la falta de responsabilidad del Partido Popular".
En el mismo sentido se ha expresado el secretario de organización de los socialistas de Castilla - La Mancha, Sergio Gutierrez, en Twitter:
