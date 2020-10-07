Estás leyendo: El PP reclama a Sánchez el cese "inmediato" de Iglesias

Público
Público

El PP reclama a Sánchez el cese "inmediato" de Iglesias

Casado ha señalado que el presidente del Gobierno "debe cumplir la misma vara de medir que exigía en su moción de censura" y la portavoz de la formación Cuca Gamarra ha pedido "ejemplaridad".

05/10/2020.- El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, preside este lunes el Comité de dirección del partido celebrado en la sede de la calle Génova. EFE/PP
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, en el Comité de dirección del partido celebrado en la sede de la calle Génova. EFE/PP

madrid

público | agencias

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha exigido este miércoles al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que cese "de inmediato" al vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias.

Casado ha escrito este tuit en su perfil oficial nada más conocer que el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que investigue al líder de Unidas Podemos por presuntos delitos de denuncia falsa, revelación de secretos y daños informáticos en el caso Dina.

"Debe cumplir la misma vara de medir que exigía en su moción de censura", ha añadido en el tuit. 

La portavoz del grupo popular en el Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, también ha recurrido a Twitter para pedir el cese de Iglesias. "Sánchez no puede mantener ni un minuto a un vicepresidente investigado por tres delitos; hoy mismo debe cesarlo", ha recalcado la diputada por La Rioja antes de proclamar: "Ejemplaridad".

El portavoz nacional del PP y alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, ha insistido en la petición de cese, pero a su juicio el que debe dar el paso es Iglesias y dimitir, y así, cumplir su propio código ético.

"Si Pablo Iglesias no dimite inmediatamente, Pedro Sánchez tendrá que cesarlo de manera fulminante", han señalado desde la cuenta de partido en la misma red social. 

(Habrá ampliacion)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público