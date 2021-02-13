MADRID
El Partido Popular ha interpuesto el recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional por la convalidación del decreto de los fondos europeos "sin el informe perceptivo del Consejo de Estado", a pesar de no ser vinculante.
Esto se produce, según ha explicado la formación a través de un comunicado, después de la "negativa" del Gobierno a remitir dicho informe y el rechazo de la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxel Batet, a abordar esta cuestión en el Congreso y a solicitar una copia del mismo.
En su recurso, el PP recuerda que esta "ocultación" imposibilitó que el Congreso de los Diputados pudiera expresar su voluntad conociendo "todos y cada uno" de los elementos a tener en consideración. Por ello, al reservarse el dictamen únicamente para conocimiento del Ejecutivo, se cometió, en opinión de la formación que dirige Pablo Casado, "una actuación harto impeditiva del ejercicio pleno de la función legislativa".
El PP recuerda también que su portavoz en el Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, solicitó a la presidenta del Congreso, a través de una batería de iniciativas, una reunión urgente y extraordinaria de la Mesa en la que se acordara dirigirse al Gobierno para que remitiera dicho dictamen a la Cámara.
También solicitó que los servicios jurídicos emitieran un informe sobre la validez de dicho decreto y si pudiera ser objeto de nulidad, así como reiterar al presidente del Gobierno sus obligaciones constitucionales, entre ellas remitir al Parlamento los expedientes de elaboración de las normas completos.
"Si el Tribunal Constitucional reconoce la petición de amparo solicitada por el PP se daría marcha atrás en la tramitación. Las consecuencias de la vulneración se fijarán en la sentencia y lo normal es retrotraerse al momento en que se ha vulnerado el derecho", ha advertido la formación.
