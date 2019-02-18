Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del PP, considera una "falta de respeto" celebrar las elecciones el 28 abril. El conservador, que será pregonero de la ciudad de Murcia durante las señaladas fechas, ha afirmado que prefiere "ver en las farolas los símbolos de las cofradías, que las caras de los políticos" y ha subrayado que el PP "cumplirá con las tradiciones".
El 'popular', en declaraciones a Público, ha asegurado que días claves de la celebración- entre ellos, Jueves Santo, Viernes de Dolores y Domingo de Pascua- estará en su ciudad natal celebrando las fiestas y que Pedro Sánchez, presidente del Gobierno, "no va a impedirlo". García Egea, ha recalcado, además, que el PP "respeta absolutamente" las tradiciones y que no le obligará a hacer campaña.
Durante su intervención en el desayuno informativo organizado por Nueva Economía Fórum, cuyo ponente era Alejandro Fernández, líder del PP de Catalunya, el dirigente del PP ha cargado contra la alcaldesa madrileña: "A lo mejor a Carmena no le gusta la Semana Santa, pero hay muchos españoles a los que sí nos gusta".
Entre las filas del PP no acaba de convencer la fecha del 28 de abril, ya que ellos apostaban por un 'superdomingo' aunando las europeas, generales, autonómicas y locales en la misma cita; consideran que la estructura del PP en ayuntamientos y autonomías podría fortalecerles de cara a las generales. El secretario general del PP, sin embargo, ha esgrimido otro argumento, el económico. Según sus cálculos, la jornada electoral costará " 200 millones de euros a todos los españoles".
