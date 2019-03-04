La Comisión de Defensa del Ilustre Colegio de la Abogacía de Barcelona (ICAB) ha denunciado la vulneración de una serie de derechos en el juicio del procés y ha pedido la expulsión de la acusación popular de Vox de la causa, cuyo objetivo es "visibilizar su programa político".
Por un lado, la comisión ha denunciado las prisas del Tribunal Supremo durante el juicio contra los líderes independentistas, cuyo "calendario incierto" repercute "negativamente" en el derecho de defensa, al igual que la cárcel preventiva en el trámite de las cuestiones previas. "Este derecho se ve seriamente afectado por las condiciones horarias y de traslado a las que están sometidos los presos", detalla en un comunicado.
Critica la técnica de interrogación
La comisión también ha lamentado la dificultad de acceso a la sala de observadores, tanto internacionales como abogados catalanes y españoles, así como la "incompetencia lingüística" del interrogatorio de los acusados por parte de las acusaciones.
Por otro lado, la comisión ha puesto de manifiesto que la acusación está utilizando pruebas del Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Barcelona, "sin que las defensas las hayan podido conocer, vulnerando el principio de igualdad de armas entre acusación y defensa".
"La reafirmación del Tribunal Supremo en seguir siendo el órgano competente confirma la vulneración del derecho al juez predeterminado por la ley", añade el escrito, que también insiste en la "falta de imparcialidad del tribunal".
Por último, la comisión ha criticado la técnica de interrogación que, hasta el momento, ha consistido en preguntar "sistemáticamente sobre la ideología y las actividades perfectamente legales de los acusados, intentado criminalizarles".
