Público
Público

Procés La Generalitat confirma el segundo grado para los presos del 1-O

Así, tendrán la misma clasificación penitenciaria Oriol Junqueras, los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Quim Forn, Dolors Bassa, Raül Romeva, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, el expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sànchez, y el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista del centro penitenciario “Els Lledoners” en Barcelona. EFE/Archivo

Vista del centro penitenciario “Els Lledoners” en Barcelona. EFE/Archivo

La Secretaría de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la Víctima de la Conselleria de Justicia de la Generalitat ha ratificado la clasificación de segundo grado, el régimen ordinario de privación de libertad, para los presos condenados por el Tribunal Supremo por el 1-O. 

Según ha informado la conselleria de Justicia, en manos de la republicana Ester Capella, la secretaría de Medidas Penales de la Generalitat ha avalado este jueves el acuerdo de las juntas de tratamiento de las prisiones, que el pasado 11 de diciembre, en decisiones no unánimes, descartaron conceder de momento el régimen de semilibertad o tercer grado a los líderes del procés.

Así, tendrán la misma clasificación el exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras, los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Quim Forn, Dolors Bassa, Raül Romeva, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, el expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sànchez, y el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad