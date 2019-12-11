Público
Procés Las juntas de tratamiento proponen el segundo grado para los presos del 1-O

Lo ha explicado este miércoles en rueda de prensa el secretario de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la víctima de la Conselleria de Justicia, Amand Calderó.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a su llegada al centro penitenciario de Lledoners. (SUSANNA SÁEZ | EFE)

Las juntas de tratamiento de las cárceles de Lledoners (Barcelona), Puig de les Basses (Girona) y Mas d'Enric (Tarragona) han propuesto para los presos independentistas condenados por el Tribunal Supremo por el 1-O la clasificación de segundo grado.

Lo ha explicado este miércoles en rueda de prensa el secretario de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la víctima de la Conselleria de Justicia, Amand Calderó.

Este martes, las defensas de los dirigentes de ERC encarcelados ya previeron que se les aplicaría el segundo grado y anunciaron que lo recurrirían, y desde JxCat, su abogado, Jordi Pina, mostró el firme convencimiento de que la clasificación debería ser de tercer grado, un régimen de semilibertad.

