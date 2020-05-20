La portavoz socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, ha reprochado al PP que "incite y jalee" movilizaciones contra el Gobierno, lo que ha provocado un momento de tensión con el diputado conservador por Guadalajara José Ignacio Echániz, a quien Lastra ha espetado: "¿Me estás amenazando?".

Durante su intervención en el pleno del Congreso que debate y vota la prórroga del estado de alarma, Lastra ha interrumpido su discurso para encararse con Echániz que, según fuentes parlamentarias, ha respondido desde su escaño: "Te vas a enterar".

En la intervención, Lastra se ha dirigido explícitamente al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, a quien ha recriminado que permita que dirigentes de su partido como la presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, alienten movilizaciones contra el Ejecutivo y les ha exigido que sean conscientes de sus repercusiones.

"No voy a pedir que no se manifiesten o no llamen a la movilización lo han hecho siempre que gobierna la izquierda" ha señalado la portavoz, que sí ha exigido al PP que sea consciente de las repercusiones de sus actos, "que afectan a la salud de todos". Y a Casado también le ha dicho si él y la presidenta Ayuso van a asumir las responsabilidades si en la Comunidad de Madrid hay un rebrote.

Lastra también se ha dirigido a quienes no apoyan la prórroga del estado de alarma y les ha dicho que "en este momento" es la única norma que limita la circulación entre provincias. Y ha subrayado que el estado de alarma "no es un programa del Gobierno, ni del PSOE, lo aprueba esta Cámara y es la mejor herramienta para salvar vidas", y esa debería ser la "prioridad" de todos los partidos.