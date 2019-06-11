La portavoz del Grupo Socialiista, Adriana Lastra, hizo equilibrismo dialéctico para dar cuenta de la reunión mantenida entre el candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias; para intentar explicar qué es un "Gobierno de colaboración" y no aclarar si finalmente habrá dirigentes de la formación morada en la Consejo de Ministros.
Lastra indicó que un Gobierno de colaboración es una fórmula novedosa (en modo alguno la comparó con un Gobierno de coalición, como sí hizo Iglesias) para formar un Gobierno, "plural, abierto, integrador e incluyente". Eso sí, en ningún momento se dijo si eso incluía a miembros de Podemos, por lo que se le preguntó en varias ocasiones. "No se ha hablado de nombres", se limitó a decir.
Más dudas sembró, incluso, cuando dijo que el objetivo de este encuentro no es otro que "formar un Gobierno liderado por el PSOE y que aplique un programa con políticas progresistas".
Sánchez pedirá la abstención de PP y Cs para facilitar la gobernabilidad y la investidura
La dirigente socialista lo que sí hizo fue una valoración muy positiva del encuentro, y aseguró que se ha dado el primer paso para la formación de un Gobierno progresista en España con el que se demostrará que "es posible el entendimiento entre la izquierda", dijo.
Además, Lastra indicó que la apuesta inequívoca del PSOE por buscar los acuerdos con las fuerzas progresistas, aunque insistió en la idea de que Sánchez pedirá la tarde de este martes la abstención de PP y Ciudadanos para facilitar la gobernabilidad y la investidura.
La potavoz socialista informó también que, a partir de ahora, serán Sánchez e Iglesias los que en reuniones privadas y discretas, vayan perfilando el acuerdo programático que sustentará este posible pacto, y sobre el que adelantó que hay muchas líneas de coincidencia.
