El PSOE sortea invitaciones para el 40º Congreso a quien se haga el carnet digital del partido

Los socialistas quieren fomentar el Portal de la Militancia y la participación digital.

Reunión semipresencial de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE
Imágenes del secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que ha encabezado la reunión semipresencial que celebrarán los miembros de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE. (Fuente: PSOE).

madrid

La maquinaria del PSOE ya está funcionando a toda marcha ultimando todos los preparativos de cara al 40º Congreso Federal que se celebrará en Valencia los días 15, 16 y 17 de octubre.

Desde hace semanas, como informó Publico, se celebran actos sectoriales sobre los temas que configurarán la ponencia marco. Además, pronto se perfilarán los calendarios para la celebración de las asambleas que designen a los compromisarios al Congreso y también están ya las especulaciones con los cambios en la Ejecutiva Federal.

De momento, la militancia está recibiendo información puntual sobre los preparativos desde Ferraz, a la que se insta especialmente a la participación telemática y por vía digital en la vida interna del partido.

Para ello, se ha creado el Portal de la Militancia del PSOE con el que se quiere escuchar más al militante y que participe "de manera más activa en el partido que somos hoy y, sobre todo, en el que queremos ser mañana", se lee en los mensajes que se están enviando.

El PSOE quiere llevar a toda su militancia a dicho Portal pero, además, les insta a descargarse desde esta pagina un nuevo carnet digital del partido, y más de un sonrisa ha causado que para animar a los militantes a hacerlo se anuncia que los que se bajen el nuevo carnet, "participarán automáticamente en el sorteo de cinco invitaciones para asistir a nuestro 40º Congreso", se lee en el mensaje.

Más allá de la curiosa iniciativa, el PSOE lleva desde el 39º Congreso potenciando la participación digital de sus cuadros y, aunque en gran parte motivado por la pandemia, cada vez son más frecuentes las reuniones y encuentros telemáticos.

