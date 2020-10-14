Estás leyendo: Fiscalía rechaza rebajar la inhabilitación a Torra por su cese como diputado

Quim Torra Fiscalía rechaza rebajar la inhabilitación a Torra por su cese como diputado

La defensa del expresident de la Generalitat ha argumentado que se deberían descontar cuatro meses al año y medio de inhabilitación a que fue condenado por desobediencia.

El expresident de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, encabeza una reunión del Govern horas después de conocerse su inhabilitación el 28 de septiembre de 2020. David Zorrakino / Europa Press / Archivo
El expresident de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, encabeza una reunión del Govern horas después de conocerse su inhabilitación el 28 de septiembre de 2020. David Zorrakino / Europa Press / Archivo

madrid

efe

La Fiscalía se ha opuesto a acortar la inhabilitación del expresident de la Generalitat Quim Torra, descontándole los meses en que ha estado suspendido como diputado del Parlament, aunque acepta que cobre la pensión que le corresponde por su cargo en el ejecutivo catalán.

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, la sala civil y penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha convocado este miércoles a acusaciones y defensa a una comparecencia, para recabar su postura sobre esos dos aspectos vinculados a la ejecución de la sentencia de Torra: la duración de la pena de inhabilitación y el derecho a cobrar la pensión de expresident.

La defensa de Quim Torra ha argumentado ante la sala que se deberían descontar cuatro meses al año y medio de inhabilitación a que fue condenado por desobediencia, puesto que desde el pasado mes de enero está suspendido del cargo de diputado por decisión de la Junta Electoral, pero la Fiscalía se ha opuesto a esa rebaja.

