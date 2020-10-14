madrid
La Fiscalía se ha opuesto a acortar la inhabilitación del expresident de la Generalitat Quim Torra, descontándole los meses en que ha estado suspendido como diputado del Parlament, aunque acepta que cobre la pensión que le corresponde por su cargo en el ejecutivo catalán.
Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, la sala civil y penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha convocado este miércoles a acusaciones y defensa a una comparecencia, para recabar su postura sobre esos dos aspectos vinculados a la ejecución de la sentencia de Torra: la duración de la pena de inhabilitación y el derecho a cobrar la pensión de expresident.
La defensa de Quim Torra ha argumentado ante la sala que se deberían descontar cuatro meses al año y medio de inhabilitación a que fue condenado por desobediencia, puesto que desde el pasado mes de enero está suspendido del cargo de diputado por decisión de la Junta Electoral, pero la Fiscalía se ha opuesto a esa rebaja.
