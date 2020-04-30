Actualizado:
Albert Rivera ha puesto el punto y final a su etapa en Ciudadanos. Lo ha hecho con un vídeo dirigido a los compromisarios de la formación naranja, que desde este jueves celebran la V Aasamblea, que inaugura la 'era' de Inés Arrimadas al frente del partido. El catalán dimitió el pasado 11 de noviembre tras perder 47 diputados en apenas 6 meses y anunció su retirada de la vida pública. El pasado mes de marzo anunció su incorporación como presidente ejecutivo del despacho de abogados Martínez-Echevarría.
El vídeo, de apenas dos minutos y medio de duración, solo se dirige en una ocasión a la que fuera su portavoz en el Congreso para "desearle suerte y acierto". "Finalmente quiero desearos suerte y acierto a todos los militantes, especialmente a Inés y a todos los dirigentes de la nueva Ejecutiva para que miremos al futuro", dice al final del vídeo.
Rivera también aprovecha para arremeter, sin citar directamente, contra el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, al que acusa de "cuestionar a los jueces" y la "separación de poderes", cuando "no les gustan las sentencias o critican a la oposición por hacer su trabajo". El catalán da unos consejos a su exformación para afrontar la crisis de la covid-19, y les apremia a ser "leales" y hacer "una oposición seria y firme" para exigir que el Gobierno "haga bien las cosas".
Los valores liberales son más necesarios que nunca, ahora que España y el mundo entero necesitan volver a levantarse. Defendamos nuestras libertades, cuidemos nuestra democracia y apoyemos a emprendedores, trabajadores y familias. Mi mensaje en la Asamblea de @CiudadanosCs. pic.twitter.com/Tj31QHFyrz— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) April 30, 2020
El expresidente de Cs también recalca que "hay que defender las libertades civiles como nunca" y se despide "animando" a la militancia y recordando que a pesar del "mal resultado" del 10 de noviembre, "hace justo un año", en referencia al 28 de abril de 2019, cuatro millones doscientos mil españoles les votaron.
