El líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, ha presentado su dimisión como presidente de Ciudadanos tras el batacazo electoral. En las elecciones de este domingo, el partido ha pasado de 57 a 10 escaños en el Congreso. El dirigente -su único presidente desde el año 2006 ha anunciado, además, que no recogerá su escaño de diputado y que abandona la vida política: "Quiero ser feliz", ha dicho. El partido queda en manos del secretario general, José Manuel Villegas, hasta que se nombre una y se designe a quien coge las riendas del proyecto.
"Dimito como presidente de Ciudadanos para que este proyecto, en un congreso extraordinario, elija su rumbo y su futuro", ha señalado un visible emocionado Rivera, tras un largo aplauso por parte de trabajadores y cargos del partido. "No se puede asumir ser diputado de un Congreso solo por una nomina, ser diputado no es una nomina, es un honor, yo no voy en coherencia con mis valores y por el bien de este país es el momento de ceder el testigo, de dejar paso a otro diputado que le apasione como yo lo hecho estos cuatro años".
Rivera ha citado una frase del expresidente nortemericano Barack Obama en su discurso: "Si para ganar tienes que dividir a la gente, tienes un país ingobernable", ha dicho, lo que ha generado un enorme aplauso de la cúpula del partido, que escuchaban atentamente al que fuera su lider. "Me siento muy orgulloso del trabajo que he hecho por este país. Dejo la política, dejo la vida pública, en coherencia con lo que soy. He disfrutado y he aprendido muchísimo".
