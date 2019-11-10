En Ciudadanos no dan crédito al resultado que han arrojado las urnas. La formación 'naranja' ha perdido 2,5 millones de votos, consiguiendo 10 de los 57 que tuvo el 28 de abril, hace apenas medio año. La formación solo ha sacado escaños en Andalucía (3), Madrid (3), Catalunya (2) y País Valencià (2). Se han quedado fuera históricos como el secretario general, José Manuel Villegas, el exportavoz del Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, la exsecretaria de la Mesa del Congreso Patricia Reyes y la portavoz adjunta, Melisa Rodríguez.
Las provincias son Sevilla, Cádiz, Málaga, Valencia, Alicante, Madrid y Barcelona. De los 16 miembros de la Ejecutiva permanente: cuatro han conseguido escaño -contando al propio Albert Rivera- seis lo han perdido y seis no se presentaba.
Rivera pasa ahora a ser la sexta formación con más representación en el Congreso, por detrás de Esquerra Republicana, que ha conseguido 13 diputados. La formación se ha quedado a poco más de un punto de no obtener grupo propio en el Congreso. En el aire queda ahora la continuidad de Rivera al frente de Ciudadanos.
